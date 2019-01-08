Snowfall, with total amounts of 5 centimeters near the coast and 10 to 20 centimeters inland, is expected.

Eastern Vancouver Island is under a snowfall warning.

For the Sunshine Coast, there is a weather statement in effect, but that could change to a snowfall warning this afternoon.

Environment Canada meteorologist Carmen Hartt says cool air moved in quicker than expected and prompted the snowfall warning.

“We got some more cold air that’s actually being funneled out of the interior of B.C. across the Strait of Georgia and onto the eastern coast of Vancouver Island. So, with that cold air we are seeing wet heavy snow falling and over higher elevations on Vancouver Island and a lot of the highways, we are seeing snow accumulating a bit faster.”

Snow is expected to continue through the day and then gradual warming will turn the snow to rain by tomorrow (Wed) morning.

The heaviest snow is expected over higher terrain and locations away from the water.