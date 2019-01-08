Truck driver pleads guilty in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The father of one of the players killed in the Humboldt Broncos crash says Tuesday’s guilty plea from the truck driver was what the families of the victims were waiting for.

Scott Thomas told reporters that to hear Jaskirat Singh Sidhu use his own words to plead guilty and to acknowledge he was responsible for the deadly accident was powerful. Sidhu was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 more of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. A sentencing hearing scheduled to start January 28th

American President to address country over border wall funding

American President Donald Trump is poised to address the people in his country Tuesday night in prime time, as the U.S. government shutdown now threatens to affect the Canada-U.S. border.

Experts say if the shutdown persists, Canadians entering the U.S. will experience an escalating impact at border points where U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are working without pay. They are required to work regardless because their jobs are considered an essential service.

Canadian officials meet with detainees in China

Canadian officials are hoping for a second visit with a detained Canadian in China, but they have already had a second meeting with another detainee from our country.

Both men were arrested in China last month for allegedly endangering national security however it’s widely believed they were detained in retaliation for the arrest of Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver. She is accused in the U.S. of fraudulent dealings with Iran.

Mixed news on cancer death rate in the United States

The cancer death rate in the U.S. has hit a milestone.

It’s been falling for at least 25 years with experts pointing to lower smoking rates, which they say is translating into fewer deaths while they also credit advances in early detection and treatment. However, it’s not all good news, obesity-related cancer deaths are rising, and prostate cancer deaths are no longer dropping.