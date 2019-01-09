The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has called a by-election for three electoral districts including in Burnaby.

The other two are in Quebec and Ontario.

Those by-elections are set for February 25th.

The one in Burnaby is where NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is hoping to get elected.

There was no mention in the announcement about a by-election in Nanaimo.

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson vacated the seat to run for the party provincially.

The Conservatives and the People’s Party of Canada both have candidates in place in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding.