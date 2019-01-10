The foot ferry for Nanaimo is getting some extra attention during the campaigning for a by-election.

David Marshall, of Island Ferry Services said the project is moving along and there are applications with both the federal and provincial government for funding.

He said the good news is the project has always had government support much like the candidates are touting now.

“The candidates have all spoken in favour of this and throughout our work, we’ve enjoyed support from most politicians at all levels of government and I think that reflects the extent to which Nanaimo residents want this to happen.”

Marshall said the company is now dealing with TransLink which operates the sea bus terminal in Vancouver, the environmental studies have been done and the vessels are set to be delivered in early July.

The bad news, he said is, the company has been to this point before, in 2015, and it ended when there were problems with the City of Nanaimo.