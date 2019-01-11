North American markets are weighted to start the last day of the trading week. The TSX is up slightly by 3 points to 14,906 and across the border the Dow is down 111 points to 23,890 as optimism in US China trade relations slips. China recently downgraded its 2019 GDP forecast and experts say investors are taking a wait and see approach after the first round of trade talks wrapped up with the US. Although a high-level Beijing official is expected to visit Washington to pick up talks again later this month.

Meanwhile, crude is slipping as well, as US oil falls to 51.88 a barrel.

The Loonie is down to 75.42 cents US.