The vicious windstorm that blew through the Cowichan Valley on December 20th resulted in a number of trail closures, including recent closures on Maple Mountain.

The public is asked to avoid using of Heart Lake and Stocking Lake Trails until further notice.

However, the Town of Ladysmith is re-opening ‘most’ of Holland Creek Trail, but caution the public to obey signage that restricts some areas of the trail.

The section between the RCMP detachment and Mackie Road is still closed.