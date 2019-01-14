Trudeau eyeing change up in cabinet to replace Treasury Board President

Justin Trudeau is doing the cabinet shuffle today, but it’s not likely to be a large shift.

CBC News reports the biggest move will Jane Philpott’s push from Indigenous Services Minister to fill the vacant position of Treasury Board President. The shuffle comes after former board official and Liberal MP Scott Brison announced his resignation on Friday.

Brexit drama could leave Britons short on food and meds

Theresa May is doing her best to save a Brexit deal before it’s voted down tomorrow.

The British PM warns some politicians are trying to stop Brexit, which could leave the country with no deal when it leaves the EU in March. If that happens, Britain’s trade could be heavily impacted with tariffs and delays. CBC News reports many Britons have taken to stockpiling food and medication in preparation.

Chinese officials say Michael Kovrig not falling under diplomatic immunity

A Chinese official is warning Justin Trudeau could become a ‘laughing stock’.

According to the Globe and Mail the foreign affairs spokesperson says a ‘relevant Canadian person’ should check their facts about diplomatic immunity. Trudeau recently took aim at Beijing saying it wasn’t respecting the diplomacy rules after detaining a former Ottawa official. China says Michael Kovrig has no such immunity.

New app forces your kids to respond to texts

A new app designed by a parent for parents offers a new tool to force your kids to respond.

ReplyASAP locks your child’s Android phone down and sets off an alarm when you send them a text. The phone cannot be unlocked until they’ve responded. The iPhone version of the app is expected to be released soon.

Google Play store dotted with malware-infected apps

Be careful what you download from the Google Play Store.

That’s the warning sent to Android users as tech experts have discovered dozens of apps infected with malware. One infected app named ‘Easy Universal TV Remote’ was downloaded millions of times according to Trend Micro. The affected apps will immediately fill your phone with ads and even cause it to shut down.