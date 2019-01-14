Trade worries are gaining strength again and weighing on North American markets. The TSX is down 12 points to 14,926 and across the border the Dow is down 106 points to 23,889.

The weight comes from a disappointing report on Chinese imports and exports, which fell well below analyst expectations. And a lower than expected quarterly report from Citigroup is putting more pressure on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, the price for crude is dropping under pressure as well, as US oil falls to 51.59 a barrel.

The Loonie is gaining slightly to 75.38 cents US.

Gold is taking point as a safe haven option for nervous investors as it gains to 1,289 an ounce.