The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking for witnesses to a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened early this (Mon) morning south of Nanaimo.

The Office is reporting the initial information provided to them by the RCMP suggests that around twenty to one, an officer in a marked patrol vehicle attempted to stop a white pick-up truck.

The officer had spotted the truck traveling southbound along Highway One in the northbound lane.

Shortly after the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with an SUV between Cedar Road and the Duke Point exit.

Both drivers, men, were killed in the collision.

There was no one else involved in the crash.

The Independent Investigations Office is asking anyone who may have seen what happened or might have dash cam footage to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.