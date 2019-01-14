The Ministry of Environment and Island Health have issued an Air Quality Advisory for the Cowichan Valley.

That’s because there are high concentrations of fine particulates in the air that are expected to persist until weather conditions change.

The agencies say people with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Open burning restrictions are in effect for the Cowichan Valley within 25 kilometres of Duncan City Hall.

There’s also a Fog advisory is in effect for areas of east Vancouver Island.

It’s for the areas from Campbell River on down through to Duncan.

The fog moved onshore along the Strait of Georgia overnight and reduced visibilities to near zero in some areas.

Although the fog may have lifted in some areas already it’s expected the fog will persist in some communities and the Gulf Islands until tomorrow (Tues).