Canadian man sentenced to death in China after being found guilty of drug trafficking

The family of a Canadian man sentenced to death in China is awaiting news on an appeal.

That’s as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will do everything it can to intervene on Robert Lloyd Schellenberg’s behalf. After reconsidering his initial 15-year sentence for being an accessory to drug smuggling, a court found Schellenberg guilty of drug trafficking and sentenced him to death, his lawyer says he has 10 days to appeal.

New reports finds Democrats ready to focus on Canadian border

With the fight over funding for President Donald Trump’s Mexican border wall dragging on, a new report suggests Democrats plan to turn some of that focus toward the Canadian border.

Last week, NBC News reported six times as many people on an American terror-suspect database were intercepted trying to enter the country from Canada as from Mexico between October 2017 and last April. A California Democrat plans to examine if there are security weak spots along the Canadian border that deserve more attention.

Prime Minister Trudeau facing questions over cabinet shuffle

Political pundits are questioning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to shuffle Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to Veterans Affairs and move Jane Philpott from Indigenous Services to Treasury Board.

Trudeau says Philpott is a natural choice for the position because she had been involved in a related cabinet committee. He bristled at reporters’ suggestions that he was demoting Wilson-Raybould, saying veterans’ issues require the same deft touch Wilson-Raybould brought to the justice portfolio and that serving veterans is a great responsibility.

Father and son from Calgary killed in avalanche in B.C.

A father and son from Calgary are the victims of a deadly avalanche in B.C.

RCMP say a group of nine snowmobilers was sledding Saturday on Mount Brewer near Invermere when two people were swept away. The avalanche was reportedly triggered after one of the snowmobilers was high marking, which is driving up a mountain slope to see who can go the highest.

North American car of the year named

A panel of 55 automotive journalists has named the Hyundai Genesis G-70 the North American car of the year.

The Hyundai Kona was named sport utility vehicle of the year and the Ram pickup won the truck of the year award at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Last year’s winners were the Honda Accord, the Lincoln Navigator and the Volvo XC 60.