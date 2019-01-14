The Municipality of North Cowichan will be discussing the way forward with regards to retail cannabis tomorrow (Wed).

To date, the Municipality has received six rezoning applications for retail cannabis sales, two of them had been previously operating and four of the applications are for new retail stores.

Municipal staff said no referrals from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch have been received for the applications.

Although the Municipality is receiving applications, the council has not yet, decided how proponents will be allowed to proceed.

They will be considering three options Wednesday including the one the City of Duncan and Langford have adopted where the process went to an RFP and after some investigation, a temporary use permit can be issued.