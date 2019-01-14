Granger Taylor left Duncan in November of 1980 to embark on a 42-month odyssey aboard an alien spaceship.

The 32-year-old man left a note for his parents and was never heard from again and, ahead of a one-hour documentary, which will be aired on CBC February 8th, a trailer has been released.

Jennifer Horvath, executive producer says the documentary will weave together a present-day investigation into the theories behind Granger’s disappearance and will look at Granger’s life in Duncan.