It is the time of year when fog can make transportation more of a challenge.

There is a fog advisory in effect for east Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

It might be a good idea to check airport arrivals and departures if you are going somewhere, or expecting someone.

Some early morning flights have been canceled into and out of both Nanaimo and Victoria, but for the most part, everything is on schedule for the rest of the day.

The fog is expected to move out when the weather changes Wednesday.

The air quality advisory that was in effect for the Cowichan Valley has been canceled.