One of the men accused in a drive by shooting in Nanaimo has pled guilty.

23 year old Inderpal Aujla pled guilty to attempted murder and failing to stop for police.

The charges stem from an incident in March of 2016 where several shots were fired from one car to another in central Nanaimo.

The incident, that took place in broad daylight, led to a high speed chase from Nanaimo to Duncan where two suspects in the car were arrested.

The second suspect, 23 year old Armaan Chandi is also facing attempted murder charges, among others, and his trial is underway.