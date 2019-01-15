There was a fire at the Cowichan District Hospital this afternoon.

The call came in around 2:30.

Island Health’s Meribeth Burton said it broke out in one of the rooms on a ward and the hospitals’ protection services personnel had the fire out before fire crews arrived.

“We are very happy to report that there were no injuries for staff or patients. There were 12 patients on the unit. We are hoping to get cleaning crews in quickly. What we have to do is make sure that it’s safe from smoke and particulate matter before we can have the patients return to that unit. We are hoping that happens early this evening.”

She says the 12 patients have been relocated to other parts of the hospital.

There were no evacuations.