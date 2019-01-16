Over the past couple of months, a number of counterfeit American bills have been passed at Cowichan Valley businesses.

As a result, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are encouraging vendors in our area to be suspicious of any US currency and to check the bills for signs of being counterfeit.

Police have identified two suspects, a man, and woman who are believed to be working together passing the counterfeit money and last Saturday mounties executed a Search Warrant on the 7800-block of Westholme Road in relation to the case.

Police are seeking to get arrest warrants for the two suspects and the investigation is continuing.