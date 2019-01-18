Environment Canada has issued another wind warning for East Vancouver Island but, so far, it looks like Courtenay to Port Hardy, as well as Powell River, is going to be the hardest hit.

Strong southeast winds will develop around dinnertime tonight, before easing during the overnight hours.

Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald says the winds are significant enough to possibly cause some damage in the region.

“Wind gusts possible in excess of 90 kilometers an hour and typically we start to see issues in that 80-kilometer range, so the potential for falling trees and power failures and, definitely a strong chance of ferry cancellations.”

We are mostly protected from the southeast winds by Saltspring Island, but the wind near the water could gust up to 60 kilometers an hour overnight.