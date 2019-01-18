A man has been arrested on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

West Shore RCMP received a call from a man who was walking his dog in the area of Humpback Road in Langford when he noticed a suspicious container.

Police dog ‘Erik’ helped RCMP officers on scene, finding a container that had 41 grams of what is believed to be crack/cocaine inside.

In another incident, the West Shore RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and Bike Unit executed a search warrant at a property in the 23-hundred block of Sooke Road in Colwood.

Thanks to a search warrant, police found an undisclosed amount of cocaine, cash, and drug equipment, along with a stolen trailer.

This matter is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the detachment at 250-474-2264.