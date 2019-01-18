The Island Good pilot project is over and it’s become a permanent program administered by the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance.

President George Hanson said they compared the same product at the same store and the same month sales activity from March to September of 2018 to the same period in 2017.

Sales of the products with the Island Good designation in grocery stores on the Island increased by an average of more than 16 per cent.

“It started out as an experiment and now we have trademarked the brand and are offering licensing opportunities to everyone in the food and beverage value chain.”

Hanson said the ultimate goal is to have every Island product from potatoes to airplane parts marked “Island Good” so it will be recognized as a trusted brand and enhance the profile of Vancouver Island.