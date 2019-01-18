There will be a super blood wolf moon this evening (Sun) and hopefully, we will be able to see it if the sky isn’t cloudy.

It will be a blood moon because there’s a total lunar eclipse taking place.

Gregory Arkos with the Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy at Vancouver Island University said the shadow of the earth will start crawling across the moon around 7.

“It should be fabulous. If you’ve never seen one of these, I would say, definitely try and get out. Hopefully the weather cooperate. We had one last year that was really in and out of the clouds. It was spectacular but you could only see it half the time.”

The moon is also one of three supermoons we can expect this year while a January full moon is called a wolf moon.