High overhead costs, many thrift stores in the area and a lack of volunteers are the main reasons the Cowichan Family Life Thrift Store is closing on January 31.

Thrift Shop Store Manager, Jasmine McKenzie said the relationship with the community has been outstanding and she’s thankful for all the help the thrift shop has received over the last seven years.

“We’ve worked directly with Somenos House and Cowichan Women Against Violence Society,” said McKenzie. “They would send us donations and we would give them whatever they needed. As well, we’ve also worked with the Food Bank and the Salvation Army.”

The last day the thrift shop will be open is January 26.

Acting Managing Director Ken van Deventer said Cowichan Family Life will continue offering other services.

“We’re going to continue offering our counseling services, which we offered on a sliding fee, so they’re available,” said van Deventer. “We offer individual counseling, we do some couples counseling and we also counsel children and families. We offer several workshops throughout the year, such as our healing anger workshop.”