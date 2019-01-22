Health Canada to unveil updated Food Guide

Big changes are expected in Canada’s newly updated Food Guide.

Health Canada is releasing the revamped document this morning, with reports suggesting the big focus will be on more plant-based proteins. The document is also expected to merge meat and dairy into one food group named ‘protein’.

BC House Speaker publicly releases report on investigation into two legislative officials

Two BC officials escorted from legislature last year are being investigated for questionable spending.

In a publicly released report, the House Speaker accuses the clerk and sergeant-at-arms of financial misconduct related to alleged overspending of millions of dollars on trips, personal purchases and payouts. The two men accused have denied any criminal wrongdoing and say they are shocked this report was released to the public.

Transport Canada gathers national task force to review bus seat belts

Ottawa is preparing a task force to look into adding seat belts to school buses.

The federal transportation minister announced the committee would be made up of politicians, school boards and bus companies from across Canada. If Transport Canada mandates seat belts, the responsibility would fall on provincial officials to make sure all buses are retrofitted.

Ottawa to roll out mandatory truck training in 2020

Mandatory truck-driver training will be rolled out across Canada in 2020.

The federal transportation minister announced the plan after meeting with his provincial counterparts to finalize details on the strategy yesterday. After the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Alberta and Saskatchewan have plans to mandate training starting in March.

China demands US drop extradition plans for arrested Huawei CFO

US officials are reportedly preparing to bring Huawei’s CFO across the border.

The Chinese exec was arrested in Canada at the request of the US as she was suspected of violating trade sanctions put on Iran. China is demanding the US drop its extradition plans so she can be released from Canada. Two former Canadian diplomats were detained in China following her arrest last year.