The budget work continues for the Town of Ladysmith late this afternoon (Tues).

A budget workshop will be held to review the capital budgets for the community.

It starts at 5 at City Hall.

Then, this Thursday, the council will talk about the 2019 water and sewer rate bylaws.

The workshops are the final two in a series of workshops for Council to consider the 2019 budget and the 2019-2023 Financial Plan.

Once the budget is finalized, Council will set the tax rates, likely in early April.

Municipalities across the province have to adopt financial bylaws by May 15th.