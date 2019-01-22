The City of Duncan has been handed the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting.

The recognition comes from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada and it’s the 7th consecutive award presented to the City.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports.

The Association says getting the award is a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The Municipality of North Cowichan announced last week, it too, had been honoured with the award for financial reporting for the eighth straight time.