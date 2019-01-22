Nanaimo based Tilray has announced it will purchase cannabis cultivator Natura Naturals Holdings.

The deal is worth 70 million dollars and would roughly double Tilray’s production capacity.

The acquisition would give Tilray a 662,000 square-foot greenhouse cultivation facility run by Natura in Ontario.

Tilray’s move to acquire Natura follows the company’s announcement last week that it struck a revenue-sharing deal with Authentic Brands Group.

That deal could put Tilray-made CBD products in mainstream U.S. retail stores.