A new set of pessimism on US China trade is weighting Wall Street. The US Commerce Secretary reportedly said the trade negotiations between the two countries were still miles and miles apart, which immediately put investors in worry mode over negotiations not reaching a resolution before the March deadline.

The Dow is down 16 points to 24,558.

Meanwhile, across the border the TSX is gaining strength pushing 11 points to 15,219.

The growth comes as crude pushes ahead despite the potential of US trade sanctions hitting Venezuela. US crude is up to 52.66 a barrel.

The Loonie is pushing to 74.94 cents US.