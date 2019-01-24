Elections BC has released the voter turnout for the first two advance voting days in the Nanaimo by-election.

The polls opened on Tuesday.

On that day 1,532 people turned out to vote and on Wednesday 1,656 cast a ballot.

The two day total is 3,188.

That’s 233 votes higher than the turnout during the general election in 2017 when the two day total was 2,955.

There’s a lot on the line because a Liberal win could topple the provincial government and send us to another general election.