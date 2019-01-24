There’s a public meeting on Salt Spring Island Saturday so residents can learn more about a property tax requisition.

It’s at the Harbour House Hotel beginning at one.

It’s the fourth year in a row for a tax requisition that’s used to learn more about watershed management on the Island.

It’s for 98,500 dollars.

Chair of the Islands Trust is Peter Luckham.

“There’s been a number of reports that have been created. Consultants have been hired and reporting has been brought forward to the local trust committee to provide information on how best to manage those water resources.”

Luckham said conservation is the number one way to deal with a water shortage.

He says measures to increase the dam height, a new water treatment facility on St. Mary’s Lake, water demands and changes in rainfall as a result of climate change are all issues under the microscope.