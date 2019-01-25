Canada’s main stock index is getting a boost from precious metals today. As investors worry over a global recession, markets like gold are getting a boost, with the precious metal pushing to 1,297 an ounce. This is also boosting the TSX 70 points to 15,350.

Weed stocks are also getting a healthy gain as reports suggest the global weed market could reach hundreds of billions of dollars in the long term.

Across the border the Dow is up 285 points to 24,838 with most of the strength coming from corporate earnings. Investors are choosing to shrug off major problems like the partial government shutdown and US China trade.

The price of US crude is up to 53.37 a barrel.

The loonie is pushing to 75.44 cents US.