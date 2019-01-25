This is the weekend for construction at the Duke Point Ferry terminal.

It will be closed both Saturday and Sunday while the vehicle ramp and apron is replaced.

A contractor will use a barge and crane to remove the old apron and replace it with a prefabricated new one.

The sailings will continue to operate but they will sail out of the Departure Bay terminal.

BC Ferries says they chose this weekend for the work because, traditionally, it is the least busy travel days at Duke Point.