Charges officially filed by United States against Huawei executive arrested in Canada

The U.S. Justice Department is filing charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and is thanking Canada for arresting its CFO in Vancouver on an extradition request last month.

A 13-count indictment was unsealed Monday in New York charging Huawei, two of its affiliates and Meng Wanzhou. The charges include bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Major update expected in Bruce McArthur case

A “significant development” is expected Tuesday in the Bruce McArthur case.

The alleged serial killer who stalked Toronto’s gay community will be making a court appearance. Toronto Police say that development will be revealed at that appearance. The 67-year-old is facing eight counts of first-degree murder.

Backlash over immigration applications

There’s anger online after 27,000 applications to bring parents and grandparents to Canada were snapped up in minutes.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada opened up the process at noon Monday and all the applications were claimed by 12:11 p.m. eastern. That led to a backlash with a number of people taking to Twitter to criticize the process and call for an independent audit.

Reaction continues after ouster of Canada’s Ambassador to China

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says John McCallum’s comments were “inconsistent with the Government of Canada.”

That’s why he was removed as Ambassador to China. McCallum said it would be great if the US dropped its extradition request for a high-ranking Chinese telecommunications exec that was arrested in Canada at its request in December. China has since arrested several Canadians.

Tornado sweeps through Cuba

At least three people are dead and more than 170 are hurt after a tornado ripped through Havana.

It hit the Cuban capital late Sunday night. Tornadoes are a rare occurrence in Cuba, with this being the first one to touchdown there in decades.