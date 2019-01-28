The Municipality of North Cowichan will be considering some changes to the bylaws surrounding non-medical cannabis production facilities.

Mostly, the changes are to ensure the bylaw is current.

Currently, the Zoning Bylaw only permits cannabis production as a Medical Marijuana Production Facility and it can be located in light or heavy industrial zones.

Since legalization, the Municipality’s planning department has seen an influx of inquiries related to non-medical production facilities.

According to the planning department medical and non-medical cannabis production facilities are now one-in-the-same from a federal

licensing perspective and there is no need to distinguish between the two activities in the Zoning Bylaw.

As for cannabis production on ALR land, the province has tightened the restrictions on that, and it’s expected Council will ask for further clarification on that issue before allowing for that.

Council is also expected to talk about options for micro cannabis production facilities, those that are under 200 square meters in size.