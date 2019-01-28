RCMP in Duncan/North Cowichan are just now reporting on an incident that happened on Allenby Road last Wednesday.

Just before the noon hour, someone called the police to report a man was acting erratically at the back of their business and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

When staff members approached the man, he allegedly attempted to kick and spit at them.

The man had left the business prior to officers’ arrival but police did locate him a short distance away and took him into custody.

He was held until he was sober and, in the hopes of further assisting the man, he was provided contacts for community resources.