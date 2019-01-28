A representative of BC Housing says they are anticipating more funding will soon be announced for affordable housing projects.

Kirsten Baillie told Duncan City Council it’s a good time to get ready.

“This really is a good time for local municipalities to think about how we can establish regional partnerships. I would certainly encourage you to work with BC Housing if that is of interest to you to really determine the type of clientele and the type of housing needs that you are looking for. And then move on to site selection and due diligence.”

Baillie says there have been a variety of housing needs addressed with the last round of funding including temporary housing units, supportive housing for homeless, indigenous housing, housing for middle-income earners, group homes and women’s transitional housing.

Baillie added, for municipalities who just don’t have the cash for the projects, offering up some land can be a good way to start.

Following the presentation, Duncan Council directed their staff to consider potential housing developments on city-owned land.