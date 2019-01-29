Kyle Cheyne, the founder of Leaf Compassion is appearing in a Duncan court today (Tues).

He’s facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Cheyne is the founder of Leaf Compassion which has 8 locations on Vancouver Island including one in Chemainus.

When we last spoke to Cheyne he said he chose to keep five of his stores open where it made sense, for those who use cannabis for medical reasons.

RCMP raided the store in March of 2017 and that’s where the charges Cheyne is facing today (Tues) are coming from.

However, police executed a search warrant on the Chemainus location last week but Cheyne says the raid only netted police CBD products that don’t make people high.

Police say they seized suspected cannabis items that were packaged for sale and issued violation tickets to two employees.