The Nanaimo by-election is tomorrow (Wed).

There are 13 voting places and they’ll be open from 8 in the morning until 8 in the evening.

There are six names on the ballot.

They are the Liberal’s Tony Harris, the NDP’s Sheila Malcolmson, BC Green’s Michelle Ney, the BC Conservative’s Justin Greenwood, Robin Mark Richardson of the Vancouver Island Party and Libertarian Bill Walker.