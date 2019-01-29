In the summer of 2018, the Nanaimo RCMP attempted a social media experience and introduced Nanaimo Bear to the public.

The plan was to release the stuffed animal and see if he could make it to Newfoundland.

After months of not knowing what happened to him, he has arrived at his final destination.

Bear had a sign sewn into his fur so anyone who encountered him knew where he was headed, and who sent him on the journey.

After being dropped off at the Coast Hotel in Williams Lake, his trail grew cold until two weeks ago.

Nanaimo RCMP are sharing some of the pictures they have of the stuffed toy’s journey and say more will be released in the near future.