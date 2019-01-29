Victim Impact Statements continue at Humboldt Broncos bus crash trial

“I forgive you.”

Those are the words the Humboldt Broncos coach’s widow had for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu Tuesday. He’s the truck driver who has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving after crashing into the team’s bus last April leaving 16 dead and 13 hurt. A hearing is happening this week ahead of his sentencing.

Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to killing eight men in Toronto

A serial killer who preyed on Toronto’s gay community will learn his fate next week.

Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing eight men. The 67-year-old was charged with eight counts of first degree murder, each bearing a mandatory 25-year prison term.

Report finds no motive in deadly Las Vegas shooting

Stephen Paddock had no single or clear motive, but was interested in infamy, when he shot hundreds of people at a Las Vegas concert.

That’s according to the Associated Press as the FBI wrapped up its investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Paddock left 58 dead before killing himself after firing more than 1,100 bullets from his hotel room into the crowd below in October of 2017.

Apple says it’s working to fix Face Time bug

Apple is working on a FaceTime bug amid complaints it’s causing privacy issues.

According to reports, the bug can allow someone to listen through your Apple device even if you don’t get or accept a FaceTime call notification. Officials are warning Apple users to disable the FaceTime app completely on all devices until this bug is fixed. Apple has already disabled the app’s group chat function.

Too much screen time leading to learning delays according to study

Too much screen time is a big part of learning delays in young children.

That’s according to a new University of Calgary study. The Canadian Pediatrics Society says kids between the ages of two and five should have no more than an hour of screen time a day. The study monitored 2,500 children that age and found that most get double or triple that.