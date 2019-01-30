The sport of climbing will be part of the Olympics in 2020 and there’s a chance, because of the Cowichan Climbing Academy, some of the athletes may be from our back yard.

The sport will be featured tomorrow (Thurs) at the annual “Choc and Chalk” high school climbing competition at Ecole Mount Prevost.

Over 100 students from South Vancouver Island High schools will attend the competition that starts at 9.

James Doyle, a driving force behind the construction of the wall, principal of Lake Cowichan School and of the Cowichan Climbing Academy said the all-day climbing event will see some of the best high school climbers in Canada competing against each other.

Doyle said another unique aspect of climbing is the camaraderie between the climbers who help each other figure out how to conquer the wall.

The Cowichan Climbing Academy is also inviting the public to enjoy the facilities Friday from 5 to 9 when, for 10 dollars, the community will get a chance to climb in a competition of their very own.