A 30 year old Campbell River woman has been arrested on a number of outstanding warrants originating out of Campbell River, Courtenay and North Cowichan.

RCMP caught up to the suspect following a call by an observant resident in a central Nanaimo neighbhourhood who saw three people with flashlights, near a parked vehicle in the early morning hours last Tuesday.

When police arrived the trio were gone but they did find a car that had been stolen four days earlier.

The police service dog was called and the team tracked the woman to some nearby bushes.

The suspect refused to do as commanded and as a result suffered some puncture wounds from the police dog.

She’s facing charges of assault with a weapon, theft under 5,000 dollars, three counts of fraud, and four counts of possession of stolen property,

among other charges.