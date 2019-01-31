A Duncan man has been arrested and charged after a car-jacking incident.

It happened Tuesday around noon in the 200-block of Government Street.

The woman was a passenger in a car and her four-month-old infant was secured in a car seat in the back when an unknown man got inside the vehicle and began to drive.

The suspect refused, the woman fought with the man in an effort to stop the car eventually managing to hit the horn and get the vehicle shifted into park.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and calmly walked away on Ingram Street.

Police conducted immediate patrols and, thanks to a physical description of the suspect, the man was located in downtown Duncan and taken into custody.

The suspect is known to police and is now facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery, and assault.