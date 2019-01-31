RCMP in Lake Cowichan is asking the community’s support in combatting a recent increase in property crime.

Sargent Stu Foster said recent discussions with community members suggest the public may not be reporting offenses to police and without reports of theft or suspicious people, he says, it is difficult to address crime.

“I know that, for instance, if an individual is seen entering somebody’s yard, if I can find that person it also helps to identify who would be responsible, right. Not only reporting thefts but reporting suspicious individuals. There’s some instances where people think they are bothering us by calling, but they are not.”

Police are asking residents, to practice “if you see something, say something.”

Foster said it’s also important to do what you can to prevent crime, especially crimes of opportunity and that means not leaving property or personal information in unlocked vehicles and securing the items in your yard.

He said it’s also helpful to record the serial numbers and take pictures of important items because if they are stolen it helps police identify them and return them to the rightful owner.