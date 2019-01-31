One of the surviving Bald Eagles from an incident in the Cowichan Valley is being released today (Thurs).

A dozen eagles were found either dead or sick ten days ago in the North Cowichan area, six of the birds were already dead and six were taken into care.

Isaac King, of the Raptor Rescue Society, said of those, one has died, one has been released, two remain at the North Island Recovery Centre in Errington, one is still in the care of the Society and one will be released today (Thurs).

“We aim to release them in the area where they were originally found in. This one is a juvenile so it hasn’t necessarily staked out its territory yet, but they are adaptable birds.”

King said releasing a bird is very satisfying.

“It’s a really nice portion of doing this. Rehab is worth it by getting to the releases and being able to return the bird back into the wild.”

There’s still no word from the BC Conservation Officer Service as to the cause of the poisonings.