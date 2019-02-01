Temperatures in coastal communities are expected to plunge on Sunday evening.

Environment Canada meteorologist Matt Macdonald said it could dip down to minus 6.

“What typically happens in these setups is the cold air comes screaming across the Strait of Georgia and picks up the moisture and that results in, what we call, lake effect or strait affect snow. These potential snow squalls can sometimes deliver upwards of ten centimeters of snow, so we will have to see where these line up and where it plays out.”

Macdonald said the Sunshine Coast may see some flurries, but the way the system is setting up, it looks like the moisture is going to pile up along the East Vancouver Island.

Macdonald said once the cold air moves in it’s going to be here to stay for a while.

He said we will have a couple of crisp days on Monday, Tuesday and Tuesday but then another system is slated to move in and Macdonald is calling it another potential “snowmaker”.