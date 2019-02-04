Salt Spring Island RCMP is asking for the public’s help with an investigation into a vessel fire.

It happened last Wednesday evening around 8:30 in Ganges Harbour.

The houseboat style vessel, which had been beached at the location for several weeks, had received significant local attention.

While the cause of the fire, at this point, is not known, it is being treated as suspicious.

Officers of the Salt Spring Island Detachment, in partnership with fire investigators from Island District General Investigation Section, continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Salt Spring RCMP Detachment at (250)537-5555 or CrimeStoppers.