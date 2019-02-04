It was Superbowl weekend and that’s cause for many to consume alcohol.

Just prior to Christmas a new law, Bill C-46 came into effect that allows police to use mandatory roadside testing, that is, asking you to blow in a breathalyzer without cause.

But many people don’t know, it also allows police to knock on your door within two hours of you having operated a motor vehicle, or boat and ask you to provide a sample.

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP, Alistair MacGregor was the justice critic when the bill was drafted, debated and passed.

“They wanted to get rid of, what is known as the Bolus Drinking Defense where someone rushes home in their vehicle and they are impaired but then they consume a large amount of alchohol as soon as they are home. Then they blame the results of any subsequent breathalyzer test on the alcohol they consumed when they got home.”

MacGregor said the Bill is problematic and he’s anticipating challenges.