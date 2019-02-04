If you get an email with the subject, “You must certainly go through this before anything bad may happen”, you should probably just hit delete.

It’s an email, Cowichan Valley Zanata Winery’s Jim Moody got recently and although cryptic, it says someone has been hired to ruin your home-based business or cause you to have an accident.

Here’s a piece of it, as relayed by Moody.

“I have been previously reached this week by a client to make an arrangement and also the particular target is obviously you. In an easy and pain-free fashion. The thing is that I only get money soon after any finished task and I decided to contact you before in order to pay me just for staying inactive.”

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the public should ignore these emails that claim “you have been betrayed by someone” and that they have been hired to “kill you”.

The e-mails go on to say that at a cost, usually double what the hitman was paid, the scammer will cancel the contract and provide the name of the individual who hired him.

The Centre recommends anyone receiving the e-mails not respond because, in addition to scamming the victims financially, the fraudsters also hope to get personal information so that they can steal your identity.