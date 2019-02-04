The Cowichan Valley Regional District rebate for purchasing and installing heat pumps to replace wood-burning appliances has increased this year.

Residents could be eligible for up to 950 dollars.

There are also smaller rebates available for those replacing woodstoves and inserts with cleaner wood-burning appliances.

Chloe Boyle, an environmental technologist with the District said the rebate program is intended to help improve our air quality, not to deter people from using wood stoves.

“We are not trying to say no one should be burning, or using woodburning appliances because we understand that’s part of Cowichan Valley culture and that there are many people who enjoy all the aspects of their woodburning appliance. It’s really just to get people who may still be using their old wood stove and may be thinking about a replacement a little extra push.”

Boyle says using more modern wood burning appliances can reduce your insurance costs, they are more efficient so you will burn less wood which will save you money and time when it comes to stacking wood and tending to a fire.

This year more types of woodburning units are eligible for rebate funding so if you have applied in the past, you may want to check out the program again.

To learn more about this program visit cvrd.bc.ca/Woodstove or contact CVRD Engineering

Services at 250.746.2530 or es@cvrd.bc.ca.