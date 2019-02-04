Community Gaming Grants have been handed out and Cowichan Valley organizations are big recipients of those.

Search and rescue groups get a big chunk of the funding.

Cowichan SAR got over 91,000 dollars.

Cowichan Search and Rescue Society president Jamie Tudway-cains said they can use the money for things like training and the purchase of gear and equipment, along with ongoing operational expenses.

“It’s meant for beefing it up, buying new, some of our stuff is outdated, it’s meant to keep up with it. This is a major source of money for us.”

Marine search and rescue societies got some cash too with Ladysmith getting 44,500 dollars, Mill Bay snagged 14,450, and Salt Spring Island Search and Rescue got 22,000 dollars.

Other societies to snag cash, ranging from 49,000 dollars to 8,600, including the Cowichan Community Land Trust, Cowichan Energy Alternatives, Cowichan Green Community, Coastal Invasive Species Committee, Cowichan Amateur Radio, and Somenos Marsh Wildlife.

On Salt Spring, funds went to the Island Wildlife Natural Care Centre and Salt Spring Island Conservancy.